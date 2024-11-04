Obituary – Nicky Hutchison

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, October 29, 2024, Nicky Hutchison of Iroquois, age 41. Loving wife of Tyler Aaron. Loving mother of Myah and Ryker. Much loved daughter of Howard and Laura “Lou” Hutchison (nee Keeler) of Iroquois. Loving sister of Kyle Hutchison (Becca Jordan) of Iroquois. Dear aunt of Wesley and Eve. Dear niece of Doreen Simpson of Brockville, Linda McMillan of Hanesville, Dennis Keeler of Hanesville, Ronnie “Looney” Keeler (Helen) of Iroquois and Holly Hutchison of Windsor. Sister-in-law of Shannon Aaron (Michelle) of Ogdensburg.

Funeral Arrangement

A Celebration of Nicky’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Wednesday, November 6th from 2-4 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

