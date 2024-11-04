Obituary – James Murray Ball

Jim passed away on September 27, 2024, aged 82, at the Brockville General Hospital with family by his side.

The son of Murray and Nancy Ball (née Forsyth), Jimmy grew up in Morrisburg and graduated from Morrisburg High School (‘59-‘60). He then went on to the RCMP Academy, Depot Division, Regina, Sask., graduating in 1961.

Jim was a proud Mountie and served 34 years with the force from fall 1961 to spring 1995. During his career, he served in Corner Brook, NF, Channel/Port aux Basques, NF, Gimli, Man., HQ Winnipeg, Man. & RCMP HQ, Ottawa.

In April 1995, he retired at the rank of S/Sgt, NCO i/c from the Diversity Management Branch at HQ Ottawa.

Though Jimmy enjoyed an accomplished career with the RCMP his legacy will be his family.

Jim married the late Judith Ball (née Garrah), his beloved wife of 59 years, while deployed in Channel/Port aux Basques, NF on December 20, 1963.

He and Judy centered their lives around their family.

Jimmy was a devoted father to sons Jason (Shana) and Jonathan (Samantha) and proud “Grampy” to Alice, Sophie, and Tommy (predeceased by their mother Catherine Ball) as well as youngest grandchildren Mary and James.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren, in addition to his sister Patricia Grover of Thomasville, GA and the Garrah family: Evelyn Flint, Jane Imhoff (Ken), John Garrah (Debbie) and Janice Major (Brian).

Our family gratefully acknowledges the support network provided to Jimmy following Judy’s death in October 2022 from extended family and his close Morrisburg High School friends: Sandra, Marion, Judy, Myrna, John, and special friend Elizabeth, who helped care for him in his final days.

Thank you to the staff at both the Perth and Brockville hospitals for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jimmy’s memory to the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital Foundation.

Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home.

