Obituary – Gordon Leslie Bell

July 26, 1956 – October 29, 2024

November 1, 2024 Editor Obituaries

It is with great sadness that we would like to announce the passing of our oldest brother Gordon. He was predeceased by our parents, Elmer and Eileen Bell (Lewis). Lovingly remembered by his siblings Marion Tinson, Shirley Eligh (Garry), Linda Smith (Glenn), Ken, Carolyn Warren (Doug), Mary Sullivan (Pat) and Keith. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3700 Prince of Wales Dr. Nepean, ON. K2C 3H1, 613-692-1211, www.capitalmemorial.ca , on Friday November 8, 2024 at 1 pm. For those wishing, in memoriam donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

