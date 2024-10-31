Recognizing Excellence in South Dundas

DIXON’S CORNERS – A revamped and expanded South Dundas Awards of Excellence Gala lured almost 150 people to Matilda Hall last Friday night.

Although this was the 6th annual event recognizing those who contribute to making South Dundas a better place in one way or another, the October 25th event marks the first time the awards were handed out at an evening gala rather than a morning Community Breakfast.

“I’m just so proud to be here to recognize these businesses and community members,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

Hosted by the South Dundas Economic & Community Development Committee and South Dundas council, this year a dozen awards were handed out which is more than in previous years.

After a presentation by guest speaker Gerhard Freundorfer of St. Lawrence College who spoke about AI and its business applications the awards were handed out.

“Recognizing and celebrating growth and success in our own municipality,” event emcee and Economic & Community Development Committee chair Jeff Poapst said that the selection committee was presented with an outstanding list of extraordinary nominees.

Presented by South Dundas CAO Tim Mills Cedar Glen Golf Course won Business of the Year.

“The community is what makes us,” said Melissa Laplante who accepted the award on behalf of Cedar Glen. “Our success is due to all the amazing people we’ve met along the way.”

Community Builder Awards went to Jennifer Eamon and Sarah Goglin-Henderson.

Eamon was recognized with for her efforts with 1st South Dundas Guides and for her efforts in promoting local Pride.

Goglin-Henderson was recognized for her work as the chair of the Harvestfest Committee.

“I hope the community continues to work together because this is an awesome place to live,” said Goglin-Henderson.

South Dundas United Football Club also won a Community Builder Award for its efforts in making soccer accessible to all.

“This award is a great recognition of the work volunteers of South Dundas United commit to providing accessible and affordable soccer programming for all ages in South Dundas and the region,” said league president Phil Blancher.

Maeve Windle, a Seaway District High School student who last year went to the Canada Wide Science Fair reached out to the Municipality of South Dundas with an environmental initiative, won the Green Award.

“Thank you,” said Windle. “I’m very excited to see South Dundas move forward and become more sustainable.”

Emard Bros. Lumber won the New Business Award.

“It’s a pleasure being part of the Morrisburg community which has welcomed us with open arms,” said Chris Emard in accepting the award.

Harneet Cheema, the chair of the South Dundas Youth Advisory Committee won the individual Youth Community Builder Award.

The South Dundas Ball Hockey League won the Youth Community Builder Group Award.

Accepting on behalf of the Ball Hockey League was Ben Lapier who said, “It’s been a ton of fun.”

He thanked the mayor, the municipality and all the sponsors who help make the league possible for its 160 participants.

Winner of the Innovation Award was Micheal McEwan of My Puppet Pal.

The Young Professional Award went to Rob Harbers of Harbers Millwork.

“I want to thank my wonderful customers and family for their support through the years,” said Harbers.

The Agricultural Leadership Award went to Upper Canada Creamery.

“The community support for us has been unreal,” said Josh Biemond accepting this award as they celebrate 35 years of their farm going organic.

The Tourism Award went to the Iroquois and District Business Group for drawing tourists to the community while raising money to support those in need through their various festivals and events.

Iroquois Business Group president Candace Latulippe thanked the many volunteers and businesses who support all that they do. “We are community strong,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

