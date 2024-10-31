Nova Scotia teen charged in school threat investigation

KEMPTVILLE – While the investigation into threats made against Seaway District High School that resulted in a one day closure on October 3 are still ongoing, police have laid charges in relation to other similar incidents in the region.

A 14 year-old teen from Bridgewater, Nova Scotia was arrested and charged on October 25 following an extensive investigation by OPP, RCMP, and local police officers in Bridgewater.

The youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was connected by Grenville County OPP to a number of anonymous telephone threats made against St. Michael Catholic High School since the beginning of the school year.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said that the telephone threats to commit violent acts at the Kemptville Catholic high school began September 12, and continued multiple times against the school until October 17.

The investigation led to a search warrant executed at home and a school in Bridgewater. The youth was arrested at that time and investigators seized multiple electronic devices.

The unidentified male accused faces five charges including: uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; indecent communications; public mischief, mischief interfering with the lawful use of enjoyment or operation over $5,000, and unauthorized use of a computer and allegedly trying to destroy data.

The accused is in custody following a bail hearing, and was scheduled to appear by video in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville October 29. The disposition of the hearing was not known at publication deadline.

Dickson said in the release that all threats of violence in schools are taken seriously.

“Public safety is paramount in any threat investigation and such incidents must be treated as serious and legitimate until proven otherwise.”

He added that the police investigation continues, in partnership with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border – including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations. The police also continue to investigate any further connections to other similar school threat incidents, including the October 3 threat made against Seaway District High School in Iroquois.

On that day, all schools in Iroquois and Kemptville were closed due to threats of violence at Seaway and St. Michael.

The OPP ask that anyone with information on these incidents contact the Grenville detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

