Cornwall and SDG shared services costs on the rise

CORNWALL – Municipal officials from the City of Cornwall and SDG Counties were updated on their shared services portfolio as both councils head into budget deliberations soon.

The October 23, Service Manager Joint Liaison Committee, which oversees shared services between SDG and Cornwall, met to review budget submissions. Cornwall is contracted by SDG to provide services such as social housing, Ontario Works administration, land ambulance services, among others. SDG operates the Provincial Offences court.

The Children’s Services department, which oversees licensed home day care, daycare service contracts, and the EarlyON centres saw an increase of 14.4 per cent.

The department is losing nearly 30 per cent of its revenue due to changes with the new $10 per day daycare initiative from the federal government, but has also seen a reduction in rental space for programs that offset most of the revenue loss.

Community Housing Services have budgeted for an 11.04 per cent increase from 2024, largely due to an increase of $768,0000 in services and rents, along with large capital outlays as housing projects are constructed including the Morris Glen Court expansion.

The 11.04 per cent increase factors in over $828,000 being transfered out of reserves to offset costs. The department is also receiving $476,000 in funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to assist with infrastructure upgrades to existing housing stock.

Increases in wages and capital projects will see long-term care facility GlenStorDun Lodge cost taxpayers an extra $1.8 million in 2025. This is a 59.8 increase over 2024. Increased full and part-time hiring is part of this increase in order to fulfill the provincial government’s increase in level of care for residents.

Revenue from residents has declined sightly which also contributed to the increased need from taxpayers. The Lodge is the only publicly owned LTC home in Cornwall and SDG.

The Cornwall/SDG Paramedic Service will need 20 per cent more from taxpayers in 2025. This is despite a five per cent increase in provincial funding for the land-ambulance service.

Increased costs to buy new ambulances and supplies are largely the cause for the increase, along with staffing. The paramedic service is scheduled to replace two ambulances in its fleet, which will be ordered in 2025 for delivery in 2026. One of the service’s paramedic response unit SUVs is also set to be replaced next year.

The SDG POA court will see an increase to taxpayers of just over $240,000 in 2025. This is due to the addition of a new Junior Prosecutor position, a 2.5 wage increase for staff, and a decrease in revenue from fines at the court.

Ontario Works administration will see a 0.02 per cent increase in its operating and capital for 2025. This amounts to a $321 increase from 2024.

Cornwall has already begun its budget process. As reported by Cornwall Newswatch, the city council is looking at a draft property tax increase to its residents of 7.55 per cent.

The City approves the budgets for all shared services departments except for POA, which the Counties approves.

SDG will begin its budget deliberations in early December.

