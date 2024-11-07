Lions winless in three with losses to Rideaus and Cougars

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions collected a pair of losses last weekend, as they lost to two of the top four team of the league. November 2 saw the Lions host second place Westport Rideaus at home.

The game marked the return of some of the Lions’ players from injury including Kayne McCadden, Ashton Adams, and Jordan Elliott.

The first period was uneventful. Neither team scored, and not one penalty was called. Morrisburg and Westport were tied 0-0 as they began the second period.

Seconds into that period the game was halted. An on-ice collision led to a referee being injured and having to leave the game. Play resumed and it did not take long before Morrisburg caught the referee’s ire. A bench penalty for too many players on the ice against the Lions led to former Lion Josh Price scoring from distance on the power-play. Westport led 1-0. Another penalty against the Lions less than a minute later resulted in Ben Peladeau’s power-play goal – which slowly trickled into the net. Westport led by two goals.

The Rideaus hammered in their third of the game when Thomas McLean scored less than four minutes into the period. Westport led 3-0.

Confusion by the Rideaus in their own end resulted in Lions’ captain Ben Lapier stealing the puck at the blue line. His goal, unassisted, finally put the Lions on scoreboard. Morrisburg tried to rally their players but were unsuccessful. The Lions fell to the Rideaus 3-1. Goalie Carson Turner picked up his sixth loss of the season.

Morrisburg travelled to Vankleek Hill Sunday to take on the Cougars, with a similar result.

The Cougars scored midway through the first period to take a 1-0 lead.

Bennett Harty tied the game with his power-play goal (from Hudson Fetterly and Lapier) six minutes into the second period. About three minutes later, a pair of back-to-back goals sunk the Lions. Morrisburg trailed Vankleek Hill 3-1 after 40 minutes.

A power-play goal seven minutes into the third period added an unneeded insurance goal for the fourth place Cougars as they went on to win 4-1.

The Lions remain in last place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League with a record of two wins and 11 losses.

Morrisburg only has one game on the schedule this coming week, a rare Friday home game against the Cumberland Castors. The Lions’ November 8 game starts at 7:30 p.m. The team will have a full week off before travelling to Chesterville to take on the North Dundas Rockets on November 16.

