Editorial: Remembering all who served Canada

It has been 10 years since the last Canadian forces withdrew from Afghanistan. Canada’s involvement was the longest war mission in history of the Canadian military. Over 40,000 personnel were involved, from boots on the ground to logistics and support at home. Over 400 civilian and government officials also participated in Canada’s efforts – which was part of a NATO-lead coalition that joined in the fight against international terrorism following the 9-11 Attacks. This was Canada’s largest military mission since the Korean War. In all, 165 Canadians (158 soldiers, one journalist, one diplomat, one contractor, and four aid workers) died during the 13-year mission. Thousands more were injured and carry those scars with them today.

Canada’s in-country mission was not just combating terrorists. Our military trained local police and army forces, assisted with reconstruction efforts, and helped clear an estimated one-third of the 10-15 million land mines in the country. Ten years is not enough time passed to judge with the long lens of history whether Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan were a lasting positive contribution to that country. One thing is clear though: a great price for those efforts have been – and continue to be – paid by those who served.

Since the 2014 end of Canada’s mission, Afghanistan has fallen off the radar of most Canadians. Many fail to remember, and our government has failed to properly support those who served – not just in Afghanistan but in all Canadian services. A report in 2019 revealed that from 2010-19, there had been as many Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans who died by suicide as there were deaths in combat. Even in trying to build a national monument to those who served in Afghanistan – the Canadian government has failed to deliver. That monument is mired in further delays and may be completed in Ottawa by 2027.

There are many lessons to take from Canada’s deployment to Afghanistan, the most important of which is that we have to do more to support those who serve in the military – past and present. This year’s National Silver Cross Mother is Maureen Anderson of Oromocto, NB. Anderson’s two sons – Sgt. Ron Anderson, and Sgt. Ryan Anderson were both deployed to Afghanistan in their military career. Following their service, both dealt with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Ron died by suicide in 2014. Ryan struggled and descended into drug use, and died of an overdose in 2018. “They brought the war home with them,” their father Peter Anderson told the CBC in 2018. Casualties of war, long removed from the battlefield.

Every year on November 11, we remember those who served and fought in Canada’s military: The Boer War, World War One, World War Two, the Korean War, Canada’s United Nations peacekeeping missions, and Afghanistan. Over the last 20 years, officials have asked who will remember, when the veterans of the First and Second World Wars have passed on. It is the same people who will remember our more recent conflicts – us. We have a duty to remember, all of us Canadians. We shall remember them.

