Memphis to Motown: Musical magic

MORRISBURG – It was the day before the Playhouse opening night of Chris McHarge’s musical production, ‘Memphis to Motown’, and the singers and musicians were in final rehearsals on the stage. The strength and talent of the artists was already very evident, as they ran through some of the music that would be in the show next day. Later, director McHarge talked about the appeal of the songs he chose for this, his latest production, and of the unique company he has brought together to celebrate them.

“These musicians and singers are deeply tuned into each other, which creates a very powerful show. It’s wonderful to watch how this music affects people, to see folks remembering and loving it. It really brings people back to a wonderful time in their lives,” he said.

Judging by the cheers and applause which have greeted the cast of ‘Memphis to Motown,’ since opening night October 17, people are loving those great memories. The cast takes the audience through the exuberant soul, and upbeat rhythm and blues music, of the 60s and 70s. Those eras were a time of change, of hard times, of good times, and music reflected this. Throughout the show, people really were being transported back to a wonderful time in their lives. From hits by Otis Redding and Marvin Gaye to the Supremes, Aretha Franklin to Smokey Robinson, the Four Tops to the Temptations, this is a production filled with great songs, and staged by exceptional musicians. Along the way, the performers also share some of the history and the key events in the development of this “raw, gutsy music based in black gospel and even folk and country.”

Screens mounted around the stage show images of the original artists, of the hardworking promoters of Stax Records and Motown.The audience can see the actual musicians who brought so much joy to the world.

McHarge has assembled a power house cast for ‘Memphis to Motown.’ Lead singers Imogen Wasse and Justin Bacchus sing, dance and share a great sense of humour with the audience (including, on the night I was there, with a “very exuberant lady in the front row who just ‘loved Marvin Gaye.’). Individually showcased in different powerful sets, and pure dynamite when they sing together, Imogen and Justin wow the audience. As Imogen said earlier, “It’s wonderful to work together, to enjoy each other. And it’s fun to settle into this music and let it carry you away.”

Also wowing the audience (particularly, for me, when they rocked into the theme from ‘Shaft’) were the musicians who played for this show. Keyboards, guitars, sax and trumpet, bass and drums, these artists’ music filled the hall and thrilled the crowd. What a collection of outstanding talent: Gord Aichele, Andy Gravitis, Lew Mele, Kevin Dempsey, Peter Mueller and Stephen Ingram segued flawlessly from one great song to the next throughout the show.

As the show ended, with people singing along to ‘Just My Imagination’, the audience rose to its feet cheering, and demanding an encore. Indeed, the saddest part of the evening had to be saying good-bye to this wonderful cast and this magical music.

‘Memphis to Motown,’ Soulsville to Hitsville, plays at Upper Canada Playhouse until October 27. Don’t miss your date to enjoy some of the best music ever written.

