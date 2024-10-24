Injury plagued Lions lose two more games

October 24, 2024 Editor Sports
Vankleek Hill Cougars forward Connor Stewart’s unassisted goal in the final minute of the first period on Morrisburg Lions’ goalie Nick Lyon set the tone of the game. Down 10 players due to injury or other reasons, the Morrisburg Lions lost the October 19 game 10-1 – their eighth loss in a row. Morrisburg has not won a game in over a month. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Down 10 players due to injury, suspension, or personal reasons, the Morrisburg Lions extended their win-less streak to eight games last weekend.

The Lions were in Westport October 18 and took a 1-0 lead mid-way through the first period. Ben Lapier set up Bennett Harty for the opening goal. That lead evaporated three minutes later as the Rideaus’ power-play goal from Ben Peladeau tied the game. Three goals scored in five minutes in the second period by Westport extended their lead to 4-1.

Lapier cut the Rideaus’ lead in half, scoring a power-play goal, assisted by Aidan Todd and goalie Nick Lyon. An empty net goal by Westport in the final minute ended the 5-2 game in another loss for Morrisburg.

The Lions hosted the Vankleek Hill Cougars Saturday, losing 10-1.

Morrisburg trailed 2-0 after the first period, and 7-0 after the second. Vankleek Hill added two more goals before Justin Cyr scored an unassisted goal for Morrisburg in the middle of the third period. Less than a minute later, the Cougars made it double-digits – scoring their 10th and final goal of the night.

Sitting in the basement of the National Capital Junior Hockey League and looking to break their eight-game losing streak, the Lions will travel to Chesterville October 26 to play the North Dundas Rockets.

The Lions will then host defending league champion and so far unbeaten Gatineau Hull-Volant October 27 at the Morrisburg Arena. That game starts at 2:30 p.m.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.