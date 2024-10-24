Injury plagued Lions lose two more games

MORRISBURG – Down 10 players due to injury, suspension, or personal reasons, the Morrisburg Lions extended their win-less streak to eight games last weekend.

The Lions were in Westport October 18 and took a 1-0 lead mid-way through the first period. Ben Lapier set up Bennett Harty for the opening goal. That lead evaporated three minutes later as the Rideaus’ power-play goal from Ben Peladeau tied the game. Three goals scored in five minutes in the second period by Westport extended their lead to 4-1.

Lapier cut the Rideaus’ lead in half, scoring a power-play goal, assisted by Aidan Todd and goalie Nick Lyon. An empty net goal by Westport in the final minute ended the 5-2 game in another loss for Morrisburg.

The Lions hosted the Vankleek Hill Cougars Saturday, losing 10-1.

Morrisburg trailed 2-0 after the first period, and 7-0 after the second. Vankleek Hill added two more goals before Justin Cyr scored an unassisted goal for Morrisburg in the middle of the third period. Less than a minute later, the Cougars made it double-digits – scoring their 10th and final goal of the night.

Sitting in the basement of the National Capital Junior Hockey League and looking to break their eight-game losing streak, the Lions will travel to Chesterville October 26 to play the North Dundas Rockets.

The Lions will then host defending league champion and so far unbeaten Gatineau Hull-Volant October 27 at the Morrisburg Arena. That game starts at 2:30 p.m.

