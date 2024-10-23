This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 23, 2024

October 23, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • SDG OPP costs to increase by over 13 per cent next year;
  • SDG considers cycling improvements;
  • $6 million grain dryer project at Port of Johnstown complete;
  • Intensive training for SDFES recruits;
  • Hundreds take in craft show;
  • Iroquois Legion shifts Remembrance Day service to Iroquois cenotaph;
  • Editorial – Throwing stones at glass houses;
  • South Dundas United Fall soccer championships settled;
  • Injury plagued Lions lose two more games;
  • Memphis to Motown – Musical magic;
  • These stories and more!

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

