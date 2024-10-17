Obituary – Charles William Marsden

(Retired Funeral Director and Owner of C. W. Marsden Funeral Homes 1972-1991)

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Charles Marsden of Iroquois at the age of 94. Dearly beloved husband of 70 years to Jean Marsden (nee Pearson). Loving father of Susan Marsden (John) and Heather Marsden-Glen (Chris). Dear Poppy of Nicholas Whelan (Pam), Alexander Whelan (Dayna), Samantha Whelan (Dan), Matthew Glen (Breena), Hannah Glen (Cameron) and great grandfather of Rocko, Charlie, Brooks, Leo and Theo. Survived by his siblings Josephine Downs (Al) and John Marsden (Mickie). Predeceased by his parents Charles and Annie Marsden, by his sister Barbara and her husband Bernard Haas and by his brother Clive. Fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Thursday, October 24 from 3-5pm. The funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Cardinal on Friday, October 25 at 2pm. Donations to the Charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

