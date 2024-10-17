Editorial: Simple fixes for simple problems at locks

The state of the St. Lawrence Seaway lock viewing area and park in Iroquois has been top-of-mind for some in the community, prompting discussion about possible action at South Dundas Council. The large park, which overlooks the seaway lock, is owned and managed by the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation. Its primary purpose as a lock makes it a vital waterway for industrial, commercial, and recreation traffic, and it is in good repair. However, there are perceived issues with the park land and amenities that raise cause for concern.

The largest centres around the state of the washroom facilities. There are also perceived issues with plaques and signage that may look run down, the former gift/ice cream shop is vacant, and some benches and fencing could be considered in need of repair or replacing. Use of the park for large events has curtailed in recent years as well, and there is also a question of jurisdiction as some of the land at Iroquois Point is owned by Ontario Power Generation, some by SLSMC, and some is owned by South Dundas. Having three levels of government or government agency involved complicates matters. But in all the “problems” listed, none are difficult to solve, and often the simplest fixes are the best.

Having the washrooms closed, with porta-johns installed in front of the building looks cheap and is a health and safety issue. The washrooms are closed because the septic system failed more than five years ago. The Seaway has not replaced it, and it should immediately.

There is a seasonal business opportunity for some sort of a food canteen or ice cream shop in the building at the park. We do not know if efforts have been made to bring in a business to lease the building. Any business located there needs to be commercially viable. It stands to reason if it was, the space would not be sitting vacant. Specifically to the benches, wood was recently replaced on those.

South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward went so far as to suggest issuing a property standards order against the SLSMC to fix the outstanding “issues.” That is akin to using a sledgehammer to swat a fly.

In a report to South Dundas council on October 9, it was revealed that the SLSMC could consider having a third party manage the park, possibly the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. CAO Tim Mills even attempted to connect the corporation and the SLPC. We disagree with further pursuing that action. The SLPC has a track record of blocking off access to publicly-owned lands and charging admission to all. Potentially, this may result in having to pay admission to view boats from the locks. That is not in anyone’s best interest.

This problem can be solved with the municipality and Seaway having a good conversation to address the minor issues and working together to get those fixed. Be careful of what you wish for.

