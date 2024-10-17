CPKC Holiday Train stops in Finch November 28



FINCH – Canadian Pacific Kansas City announced the schedule for its annual Holiday Train, which will stop in Finch on November 28.

The popular holiday train features Canadian musical performers, holiday lights, and seasonal spirit, and also acts as an important fundraiser supporting community food banks across the country. Community Food Share is the local partner food bank in North Dundas, South Dundas, and North Stormont.

“The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program’s support of local food banks,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel in a release. “We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity.”

The train will stop in Finch as it travels from Montréal to Toronto, on November 28 between 2:45 p.m and 3:15 p.m. Pop singer Tyler Shaw and contemporary Indigenous singer Shawnee Kish will perform during the stop.

Admission to the event, located along James Street between William and George Streets in Finch, is free. However CPKC officials ask that food or monetary donations for CFS are made.

Since 1999, over $24 million and over 5 million pounds of food has been collected in Canada and the United States. This year, there will be 167 live music shows performed across seven provinces and 13 US States.

