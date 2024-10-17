Morrisburg Lions losing skid extended

MORRISBURG – The Jr. C Lions’ slow start to the 2024-25 season continued with the team picking up a pair of losses last week. Morrisburg was doubled by the much-improved Metcalfe Jets at home October 12, and plucked by the basement-dwelling St. Isidore Eagles 8-2 the following day.

At home Saturday night, Metcalfe led Morrisburg 3-0 after the first period. The Lions managed to get into the game in the second frame, with goals from James Martens (Ben Lapier) and Lapier (Callum Stevenson and Bradley Greggain). The tabbies trailed the Jets 4-2 going into the third period.

Martens (Lapier, Wyatt Barkley) cut the Jets’ lead to one goal early in the third period. Metcalfe extended their lead again, scoring twice, resulting in the 6-3 loss.

Travelling to St. Isidore the next day, the Lions did not fare better against the Eagles. St. Isidore led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 6-1 after the second period, finishing the game with an 8-2 win. Stevenson scored both goals in the game for the Lions as the team’s losing streak extended to six games.

The Lions search for that elusive second win of the season October 18 on the road in Westport against the second place Rideaus.

Now sitting in last place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League, Morrisburg will host the Vankleek Hill Cougars October 19 at the Morrisburg Arena. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

