South Dundas United FC looks ahead to fall playoffs

IROQUOIS – The final standings for the BMO U18 Fall Soccer League, and the coveted by into next weekend’s championship final, rested on the results of the October 12 doubleheader. The Navigators needed points to secure their hold on the top spot, and had to settle for just one point.

The Navs took on Rapids in the early match of the weekly doubleheader, drawing 0-0. Gusting wind conditions affected playing conditions as distance passes were pushed off target. It took extra effort to get shots even close to target by either team. Earning one point for the effort, the Navigators needed third place Guardians to hold Rapids to a tie or better. Just as last week, late game drama decided the match.

Rapids’ midfielder Orion Puskas sent his team ahead 1-0 late in the first half of the match. The Guardians were on the hunt for an equalizer in the second half, and were given the opportunity. A penalty awarded to the Guardians in the second half was converted from the spot by Christian Markell, tying the game 1-1 just before the final whistle.

The Rapids (3-2-3) earning two points in two games left the Navs (4-2-2) in first place overall, earning the bye into the championship final October 19. Rapids and Guardians will square off in a playoff semi-final that day as well.

Over in the BMO U13 FSL, Wanderers won both games of their league doubleheader. The team shut out the Hammers 9-0, and Blues 2-0. Taylor Cochrane scored five times across two matches for the Wanderers, Darcy Cinnamon scored a hat-trick, McKinley Lalonde-Testerink a brace, and Talon Brundige once. The Hammers and Blues will meet in the playoff semi-final next week for a chance to take on Wanderers for the league championship.

It was another pair of losses for Rangers in the BMO U11 FSL, as they lost 5-1 to Celtic, and 4-0 to Hibernian. Duncan De Vries scored the lone goal for Rangers. Ethan Poitras led the scoring for Celtic with a brace, followed by goals from Liam Ingram, Blake Merkley-Carroll, and Greyson Hartle-Poirier. In the Hibernian match, Reid Dingwall (two), Joey Turner, and Jaxson Holmes scored.

The Eagles remained unbeaten in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 FSL with their 4-2 win over Dragons on the strength of a hat-trick by Lucas Gemperle. Gemperle scored all three goals in the first half of the match. The Dragons battled back in the second half as Sandler Corey scored two goals for his team. Jaxson McMullen’s late goal added insurance for the Eagles in their win. The Bees defeated the Osprey 4-1 in their match. Blayke Holmes scored a hat-trick and Haedyn Godard scored once for the Bees. Aiden Carter scored the lone goal for the Osprey in the match.

In Tim Hortons TimBITS U6 FSL results, Mariners Two defeated Mariners One by a score of 2-1.

South Dundas United’s fall soccer leagues conclude October 19. The club’s Indoor Futsal Soccer leagues begin in late November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

