Obituary – Ralph Jollota

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Ralph Jollota of Iroquois, age 73. Loving companion of Sandra Marchand. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Jollota (nee McEachern). Loving father of Micheal Jollota of Brockville, Louise Jollota (Gordon McCoo) of Brockville and Lyall Jollota (Lisa Neil) of Kemptville. Dear stepfather of Ricky Wood of Morrisburg, Marsha Shaver (Burt) of Iroquois and Craig Halladay of Iroquois. Dear brother of Betty Kaiser (Hibbert) of Nova Scotia, Dot Keizer (late Bud) of Nova Scotia, Victor Jollota (Nancy) of Dundela, Jean Froats (Dennis) of Glen Stewart, Bill Jollota (Lila) of Hanesville, Donna Weatherby (Wade) of Nova Scotia and Kevin Jollota (Jean) of Nova Scotia. Ralph will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Geffery, Nathan, Courtland, Ryan, Meredith, Tamara, Devon, Olivia, Emma, Jesse, Alex. Devoted papa to 9 great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by the members of the McEachern family. He was predeceased by his parents Lyall and Louise Jollota, his stepson Mark Wood, his granddaughter Geeteeta, his sisters Geneva Langille and Marjorie Jollota and his brothers Ab and Billy Jollota. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, October 20th from 11 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

