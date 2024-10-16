Obituary – Paul Goupil

Passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Nursing Home in Cornwall on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Paul Goupil, formerly of Morrisburg, age 90. Loving husband of Rita Goupil (nee Borris) for 66 years. Loving father of Linda Fawcett (Vaughan) of Embrun and Nancy Goupil (Cameron) of South Mountain. Dear father-in-law of Teresa Goupil of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Lucille Bouchard of Lac St. Jean. Paul will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Amanda (Caley), Melissa (Mike), Tristan (Sarah), Kayla, Nicholas (Courtney), Christopher (Kadena) and his great-grandchildren Carter, Ava, Iris, Emmett and Everleigh. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Angelina Goupil (nee Desilets), his son Marc Goupil, his sister Gertrude Morrissette and his brothers Ubald, Rosaire, Camil, Gerard, Benoit, Marcel, Bruno, Athanese and Leo Goupil. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

