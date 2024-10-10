Grand Parade raises over $37K for the new Dundas Manor

WINCHESTER – The second annual Grand Parade in support of the WDMH Foundation’s fundraising efforts for the new Dundas Manor raised $37,465 the organization announced this week.

“We are so grateful to everyone – walkers, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and even the community members who waved along the route,” said WDMHF Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “It was a perfect day to raise money for the newest home in our community.”

The Grand Parade – held September 28 – saw residents from Dundas Manor riding in style on bicycles built for three, to families in the neighbourhood coming out to support the parade. Many people were dressed in costumes from the Ghostbusters to Star Wars Storm Troopers.

The first year of the event in 2023 raised just over $100,000 for the Dundas Manor redevelopment. Donations towards this year’s parade will continue to be accepted by the WDMHF until October 31. “We are excited to continue fundraising alongside the construction,” said Casselman.

The new Dundas Manor building will expand the facility from 98 to 128 beds, all in private rooms, and will cost approximately $63 million. Provincial funding will cover $45 million, with the balance raised by the local campaign.

Last Wednesday, the organization reached the $14 million mark in its fundraising effort.

