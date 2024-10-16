Obituary – Ron Miller

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Ron Miller of Iroquois, age 71. Loving husband of Doreen Miller (nee Tuttle). Loving father of Robert Miller (Michelle) of Mallorytown, Jennifer Miller (Steve Brownlee) of Brockville and Brian Miller (Nichole) of Pickering. Dear stepfather of Dawn Schramm (Ellis) of Liberty Hills, Texas and Dana Tavano (Mike) of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Dear brother of Jerry Miller (late Christine) of Milton. Grandpa will be fondly remembered by several grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Dear uncle of Mike Miller (Alex) and Mark Miller (Teena). Ron will be sadly missed by several close friends in Canada and the United States, especially Travis Read (Judy) and Amanda Simpson (Scott Arsenault). He was predeceased by his parents Norris and Merle Miller (nee Jerry).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 24th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

