School threat investigation continues

IROQUOIS – Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate threats made to two high schools in the region.

On October 3, Seaway District High School in Iroquois and St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville were closed due to threats of violence in the school. Iroquois Public School was closed, as were all eight schools in Kemptville under what police say was “an abundance of caution.”

Throughout Thursday there was an increased OPP presence in Iroquois and Kemptville. OPP vehicles were on site all day at SDHS and IPS, as well as increased vehicle surveillance in Iroquois.

Seaway and IPS, and most schools in Kemptville reopened October 4. However a second threat was received against SMCHS, and that school remained closed. SMCHS was also closed Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8. The school reopened to students on October 9.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, in a letter to parents, said that a “full evaluation of threats to St. Michael CHS has not been completed in order to accurately assess the risk to public safety.”

In a letter to parents, the Upper Canada District School Board said that evening that support staff would be at their schools to support students.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said the police cannot speculate on the source of the threats made Thursday or Friday.

“This remains an ongoing investigation. We cannot speculate, but no physical threat materialized,” Dickson told The Leader Monday. “We know that these incidents are stressful for students, parents, staff, and others in the community. The OPP is committed to making all efforts to find those responsible and hold them accountable.”

Police ask if anyone has information that can help with their investigation, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

