Getting set for 46th annual Pre-Christmas Craft Sale

MORRISBURG – It’s almost time for the 46th annual Morrisburg and District Arts and Crafts Association Pre-Christmas Craft Sale and area crafters and shoppers can hardly wait.

Set to take place Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 at the Morrisburg Legion, those attending can expect wall-to-wall crafting creations as all of the nearly 30 vendor booths are already sold out.

Although Kayla Chisholm is from Cornwall, this show in Morrisburg sale is one that she never misses.

Having participated in the Morrisburg show for about 10 years now, the first time she participated in this show, “it just felt like home to me,” she said.

Even when she was living in Niagara Falls, she still made sure she always came back for the Morrisburg sale.

Kayla is a crocheter who started off selling standard/basic crocheted wares. She recently started to focus on crocheted plushies, which are selling really well.

Super cute bunnies, cats and more will be available at the upcoming show. “I make these mushroom pop-its, which are a fan favourite,” she added.

Kayla got into crocheting about 14 years ago. Her grandma used to crochet, and one day Kayla picked up some yarn and gave it a try. She’s been doing it ever since.

“I just love the creativity of it,” said Kayla. “The possibilities are endless. With all the different colours and textures of yarns available there are just so many things that you can do.”

This year’s Morrisburg Pre-Christmas Craft Sale will be the first without longtime organizer Linda Schenck who died in February of this year.

Kayla has stepped up to help Melinda Wert with organizing the show.

“We’re doing our best to do this for her,” said Kayla.

With that in mind, they are planning to raise funds through this show to donate to all of the same charities that were so dear to Linda.

Admission to the craft show is $1 or a food donation for the local Community Food Share.

Donation of the proceeds will go to Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation, Dundas County Hospice, Knox Mission, South Dundas Christmas Exchange and the snowsuit fund. The Morrisburg Arts and Crafts Association also gives a bursary for a visual arts student graduating from Seaway District High School.

This year the Morrisburg Association will be holding a very special raffle in memory of Linda.

Melinda managed to get a wreath crafted by Linda herself and at the show they will be selling draw tickets with the winner receiving that wreath. Proceeds from this draw will be donated to Linda’s favourite cat rescue charity.

“So we’ll still have a little bit of Linda at this year’s show,” said Kayla.

All of the crafters are looking forward to welcoming customers to browse their wares.

“We have some new crafters, and they are bringing some things here that I’ve never seen here before,” she said.

