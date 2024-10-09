This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 9, 2024

October 9, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • School threat investigation continues;
  • Grand Parade raises over $37K for the new Dundas Manor;
  • Words carried on the wind at Hospice;
  • Women over-40 can now self-refer for mammograms;
  • Lions lookout for 75th anniversary;
  • Editorial – School closures hit too close to home;
  • Getting set for 46th annual Pre-Christmas Craft Sale;
  • Jr. C Lions exit weekend with two L’s;
  • Leahy rocks the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and more.

