Obituary – Susan Harper

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Susan Harper (nee Kittner) of Toyes Hill, age 74. Loving wife of Gary Harper. Loving mother of Tami Harper (Tim Weegar) of Williamsburg and Joanne DeCook (Dave) of Williamsburg. Dear stepmother of Sean Harper (Diane Gauthier) of Chesterville and Patrick McCarthy (Angie) of Cornwall. Dear sister of Christine Greening (Alan) and Jill Greening (Dale), both of New York. Susan will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Christian Ellis, Hayden Brisson, Samantha Harper, Kristy Harper, Amber Harper, Shannon Harper and her great-grandchild Aaliyah Weegar. She was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Evelyn Kittner. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Susan’s greatest joy in life was her family.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

