Obituary – Viola Maud Droppo

After her heart grew weary, Viola was swept away peacefully into her Saviour’s arms at the full age of 95, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Maurine Casselman and her husbands; Clifford Edward Glenn Dunning (Father to her five children) and Bill Droppo.

She was the eldest sibling and was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She was predeceased by her siblings William Edward, Samuel Isaiah and Louise Crites (Joe). She is survived by her brother Richard Casselman (Fanny).

She was the beloved Mother of Glenn Dunning (pre-deceased) (Laura), Linda Compeau (Hank), Bonnie Holdsworth (George), Deborah Mason (Perry) and Judy Dunning (John Waselnuk). She was a loving grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many relatives who called her Aunt Vi. She always had a pot of tea on and cookies ready for anyone who visited and needed a shoulder to lean on. Family and friends were everything to Viola.

Viola was a school teacher in the Glen Becker Community and furthered her education as an R.N.A. until her retirement at the age of 65. She especially enjoyed working in Geriatrics.

Her hands were strong and rarely still. She loved knitting and crocheting for her children and her grandchildren. She also made many blankets for feral cats at Lanark Animal Welfare Society. She loved to read books and was an avid reader of her Bible. She also loved the game of Scrabble and was hard to beat.

She was a member of Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church in Perth where she resided until she could no longer be cared for at home.

The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Home, 12318 County Road #18, Williamsburg. Viewing will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm and Service will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Please join us for light refreshments directly following at the Cedar Glen Golf Course, 4201 Saddlemire Road, Williamsburg. This is a complimentary luncheon, paid for by Hank and Linda Compeau for you to enjoy.

There will be no graveside internment after the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to LAWS (Lanark Animal Welfare Society). https://www.lanarkanimals.ca. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until we meet again!

Amazing Grace, How Sweet the Sound, That Saved a Wretch Like Me!

