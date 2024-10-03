Obituary – Marc Goupil

October 8, 1966 - October 1, 2024

October 3, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Tuesday, October 2, 2024, Marc Goupil of Morrisburg, in his 58th year.  Loving husband of Teresa Goupil.  Loving father of Nicholas Goupil (Courtney) of Morrisburg and Christopher Goupil (Kadena) of Brinston.  Beloved son of Paul and Rita Goupil (nee Borris) of Cornwall.  Dear brother of Linda Fawcett (Vaughan) of Embrun and Nancy Goupil (Cameron) of South Mountain.  Dear uncle of Amanda (Caley), Melissa (Mike), Tristen (Sarah) and Kayla.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family celebration of Marc’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg.  Donations to the Ottawa Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.   If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

