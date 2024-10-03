Iroquois and Kemptville schools reopen Friday

October 3, 2024 Editor News
SD&G OPP SUV parked in front of Seaway District High School in Iroquois on October 3. The school was one of several schools closed in the region after threats of school violence were made overnight Wednesday. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

IROQUOIS/KEMPTVILLE – Schools in Iroquois and Kemptville will reopen Friday morning (October 4) following a one-day closure for safety reasons.

OPP announced early October 3 that schools in the two communities would be closed Thursday due to threats of violence made against Seaway District High School and St. Michael’s Catholic High School. Out of an abundance of caution, all schools in the affected communities were closed while police investigated the threats.

In an email to parents from the Upper Canada District School Board, officials say they have been working with police and will continue to cooperate with them as needed.

“After consultation with police late this afternoon, the school will be open tomorrow, Friday, October 4 and it will be a regular school day,” the board said late Thursday afternoon.

The board continued that Special Services Councillors will be on site Friday at Seaway DHS to support students.

Schools in Kemptville will reopen on Friday as well.

There was a significantly increased police presence in Iroquois all-day Thursday.

OPP have not provided an update on the situation as their investigation continues.

Police ask if anyone has information that can help with their investigation, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

 

