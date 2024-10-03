Threats close area schools

IROQUOIS/KEMPTVILLE – A pair of threats made against two secondary schools in the region has resulted in the closure of all schools in two communities Thursday (October 3).

OPP East Region said in a release that telephone calls from two people each threatened violence at the schools: one at Seaway District High School in Iroquois; the other at St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville.

Police consulted with the school boards and made the decision to close the schools as a precuation.

The OPP say that it is unknown if the threats were legitimate and an investigation is underway to identify the callers.

” The OPP understands the concerns and stress this causes for students, parents, teachers and others in the community,” said Bill Dickson, Regional Media Relations Coordinator for the OPP. “We will continue to investigate these threats in an effort to hold the responsible individuals accountable.”

Police directed inquiries about school reopening to the school boards.

April Scott-Clarke with the Upper Canada District School Board said that parents and guardians will receive an update later Thursday and the status of school operations for Friday.

Police ask if anyone has information that can help with their investigation, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

