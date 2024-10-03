Dundas Manor fundraising nears $14 million mark

WINCHESTER – With event after event, fundraising for the new Dundas Manor draws ever closer to its $18 million goal. Following a successful spring and summer series of events, the organization responsible for raising the community portion of the project – the WDMH Foundation – is almost at the $14 million mark.

“We are so thrilled with how the fundraising is going,” said Kristen Casselman, WDMHF managing director.

While fundraising for the community portion of the $63 million Dundas Manor redevelopment project has been ongoing for a few years through municipal and community commitments, the foundation kicked their efforts into high gear in June 2023. At that point, the foundation had raised $11 million. In the 15 months since, nearly $3 million has been raised in, and by, the community.

“People are just giving and giving,” said Casselman of the community effort. “Every day we are receiving donations and pledges.”

Some recent events have just wrapped up including the “Raise The Roof” event in Winchester September 14, that coincided with the monthly Bike Night in the downtown area. That event featured a demonstration by the OPP’s Golden Helmets Precision Motorcycle team and raised $12,239 for the new Manor.

Other events ending include the “You’ve Been Gnomed” campaign where a cadre of garden gnomes camp out on someone’s yard for a donation. Donors could also purchase gnome insurance to prevent a visit from these garden friends. Casselman estimated that about $9,000 has been raised from that campaign. Results from this year’s “Grand Parade” in Winchester on September 21 was also still being tallied, however Casselman estimated that about $40,000 will be raised from that event.

Additionally, the Raise the Roof Lottery was set to be drawn September 30. That lottery offered a 2024 Jeep Wrangler and $13,000 worth of groceries to a lucky winner. The winner, and the amount fundraised, had not been announced by publication deadline.

Raising $18 million in a rural community is a large task, something that Casselman said she is optimistic they will be able to achieve.

“We’re up for the challenge,” she said. “Yes, it’s a big number to raise but it is going very well. People love having local access to local care and are willing to support it.”

She added that the only way the foundation will get there is through the varied fundraising approach. Over the past 15 month, there have been a number of different personal fundraisers that people have done on their own. One person said she’d rather have donations to the Manor project than birthday gifts, another directed the proceeds of plant sales from her yard to the manor.

Some of the donations are pledges over a number of years. Casselman said this all-in approach has been working.

“People are creative, and very generous,” she added. “All of this adds up to wonderful things.”

Casselman highlighted the work of one of those involve with the fundraising, Cindy Ault Peters. Peters is finishing up her time as campaign assistant, but will be staying on as volunteer.

“Cindy has done an amazing job and has been a campaign rock star,” Casselman said.

Justine Plummer is taking over as the campaign assistant for this fall. Planning is underway for more events, to be announced later this fall.

Casselman said the fundraising campaign continues on even though shovels are now in the ground and construction is underway.

Due to the nature of some of the donation pledges spanning over consecutive years, she said that the foundation will have to finance some of the $18 million fundraising when the project is completed.

The WDMH Foundation also looks after fundraising for equipment and other needs for the Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Casselman said that even with the large scale fundraising underway for the new Dundas Manor, support for the hospital has been steady. To help with fundraising for both, the foundation created a fund that people can donate to without having to make the decision of donating to two worthwhile causes – the foundation’s Health Care Un-Designated Fund.

“It is hard to choose, as both need it,” she said. “With the fund, the board can decide where the need is greater.”

Casselman added that the fund will likely stay in place after the new Manor fundraising is completed as both will need financial support afterwards.

Ground broke on the new Dundas Manor project in mid-December 2023 on the project. First announced in March 2020, the 128-room long-term care home will replace the existing facility and increase the number of beds by 30. The current Manor was built with ward and semi-private rooms. The new facility will see each resident have a private room as well as expanded amenities. The overall size of the Manor will double the existing building, and is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2026.

