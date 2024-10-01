Obituary – Carson McIntosh

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Carson McIntosh of Morrisburg, formerly of London, age 78. Dear uncle of Laurie Dillabough (Phillip) of Morrisburg, Randy McIntosh of Williamsburg, Wendy Hoogeveen (Mike) of Chesterville, Terry McIntosh of Williamsburg, Carol Corry (Rob) of Morrisburg and David Myers (Kathy) of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Rufus and Annie McIntosh (nee Barkley), his sisters Lucy Geggie and Doris Myers and his brothers Lorne McIntosh and Connie McIntosh. He is also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, great, great-nieces and great, great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at the Old Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

