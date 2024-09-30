Obituary – Patti Lannin

Passed away peacefully at the St. Vincent Hospital in Ottawa on Friday, September 27, 2024, Patti Lannin of Morrisburg, age 79. Dear mother of Janet Kamerman (Abe) of Parry Sound. Dear sister of Sandra Cheney (late Cliff) of Winchester and Fran Lapierre (Roy) of Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her parents Dwight and Dolly Lannin (nee Martin), her sister Barbara Berry and her brother Robert Lannin. She is also survived by grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A family graveside funeral service will be held at Knight’s Cemetery in Inkerman on Thursday, October 10th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

