This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 2, 2024

October 2, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Dundas Manor fundraising nears $14 million mark;
  • Collection of recyclables ending for some;
  • National Day of Truth and Reconciliation commemorated;
  • Celebrating Williamsburg Harvestfest;
  • Community input survey now available;
  • Development charges approaching;
  • Transit feasibility study possible in North Dundas next year;
  • Editorial – The critical importance of journalism;
  • Lions tamed in heavy loss to Almonte Inferno;
  • Musical Heart and Soul coming to Upper Canada Playhouse – Memphis to Motown;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader,  in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Next week (October 6-12) is National Newspaper Newspaper Week. Support local journalism in your community by subscribing today! Click here to do so.

