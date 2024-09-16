Obituary – Gail Lafreniere

September 27, 1948 - September 13, 2024

September 16, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Friday, September 6, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer, Gail Lafreniere of Morrisburg, in her 76th year.  Loving mother of Andrew Lafreniere.  She was predeceased by her parents Lorenzo Joseph and Hazel Lafreniere (nee Moir).

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery.  Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.