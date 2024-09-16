Obituary – Gail Lafreniere

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Friday, September 6, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer, Gail Lafreniere of Morrisburg, in her 76th year. Loving mother of Andrew Lafreniere. She was predeceased by her parents Lorenzo Joseph and Hazel Lafreniere (nee Moir).

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

