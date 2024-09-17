Obituary – Ann Carruthers

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Ann Carruthers (nee Lefebvre) of Morrisburg, age 84. Loving wife of George Carruthers for almost 60 years. Dear sister of Barbara Gene Lasdin (late Robert) of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of John Carruthers (late Margaret) of Morrisburg. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, a great-niece and great-nephews. Ann was a teacher for 35 years, having taught in Winchester for 30 years and in Carleton County for an additional five years.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of making a donation in Ann’s memory, her wish was for everyone to do a good deed for someone in need. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

