Obituary – Brenda Cooper

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Brenda Cooper of Prescott, age 74. Loving mother of Greg Brooks (Lori) of Williamsburg and Pam Brooks (Chris Merkley) of Iroquois. Beloved grandmother of Morgan Douglas, Grace Brooks, Scott Brooks, Holly Douglas and Kim Brooks. Dear sister of Robert McMillan of Massena and Lila Aubin (Marty) of Hawkesbury. Dear sister-in-law of Sherry McMillan of Berwick. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Theresa McMillan (nee Hall), her sister Carolyn McMillan and her brothers Bruce and Phil McMillan. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville on Monday, September 16th from 2-4 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Brockville General Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

