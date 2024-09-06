Obituary – Bill Britton

July 19, 1945 - September 2, 2024

September 6, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday September 2, 2024, Bill Britton of Morrisburg, age 79.  Loving husband of Ethel Britton (nee MacLaren).  Dear father of Kelly Jones (Clint Stevens) of Moose Creek.  He was predeceased by his parents William and Muriel Britton (nee Winters).

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday September 15th from 2-4 p.m.  Donations to Rat Terrier Rescue Canada would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

