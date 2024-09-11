Obituary – Miriam Roberta Harland

(Longtime Member of the Order of the Eastern Star)

Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor, Orillia with her loving husband by her side. Roberta, beloved wife of Thomas Harland. Dear step mother of Lynn Harland of Grimsby and step grandmother of Madelyne. Survived by her sister Linda Shaver and husband Roy of Wasaga Beach. Sadly missed by cousins Bryan, Tom and Kent Dawley.

A private graveside service will be held in Cornwall, ON. If desired, memorial donations to the OSPCA- Orillia Branch.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia.

