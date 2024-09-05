OPP – Tragic long weekend on the roads

SOUTH STORMONT – Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP are asking for help from the public following a fatal bicycle collision on County Road 2 Friday afternoon (August 30). Fourteen-year old Charlotte Light from Long Sault died after a collision between her bicycle and a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. west of the village.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found off-duty firefighters and others attempting to save the life of the teenager, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say that Light was travelling east on a bicycle on the westbound shoulder when she was struck by a westbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. County Road 2 was closed for about eight hours.

Police are asking for assistance from the public as their investigation continues. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving and may have dash-cam footage are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No charges have been laid at this point. SD&G OPP are working with the OPP’s collision investigators. Originally OPP identified the deceased as a resident of South Dundas and the collision as having occurred in South Dundas. Police issued a correction later in the day.

The South Stormont collision is one of several on the roads in Eastern Ontario this past Labour Day weekend. A 19-year old man from Mallorytown was killed after a single vehicle collision on County Road 8 east of Elgin. The vehicle was reported to be in the ditch at around 3 a.m. on September 1. The driver was found deceased, and a 17-year old male passenger from Brockville was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and yet to be determined. Leeds OPP are working with its collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner in their investigation.

In Tweed, a six-year old girl died after being hit by a pickup truck while riding her bike Sunday afternoon (September 1). The girl was later pronounced dead at hospital.

OPP have issued a warning to drivers as youth return to school this week.

“Young children may be very excited and not paying attention the way they should be,” said Bill Dickson with the OPP East Region. “Drivers have a responsibility to watch the road and keep everyone safe.”

