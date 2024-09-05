The Cowboni is on the loose

MORRISBURG – The “Cowboni” is officially on the ice. Representatives from the Dundas Dairy Producers Committee and the Municipality of South Dundas were on hand Thursday afternoon (August 29) for the debut of the vinyl-wrapped electric Zamboni, which has been dubbed the “Cowboni.”

South Dundas took delivery of the electric Zamboni before the start of the Fall 2023 season at the Morrisburg Arena. The municipality sought sponsors for the Zamboni in a process that ended in early October 2023. That process continued an advertising and sponsorship program that has gone on for many years. For the Zamboni this time, a bidding process was used, which the DDPC were the winners.

The five-year sponsorship agreement was to begin last fall but was deferred until now.

The vinyl-wrap has the Dairy Farmers of Ontario “MilkUP” branding that is already in use on the arena board advertising in the Morrisburg Arena, and with many local youth sports organizations. On the right hand side, a photo mural of some Ontario dairy cows is on display.

“I love it. It looks awesome,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad.

James Harbers with the DDPC said it was worth the wait to see the new “Cowboni” look so good.

“We’re happy to partner with the community while also promoting what it is we do,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

