Lake St. Lawrence water levels stable for this Fall

MORRISBURG – Water levels on Lake St. Lawrence and the Upper St. Lawrence River should remain stable for recreation users through the middle of October.

The International Joint Commission’s management board for the region, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence board, announced last week that water supply through the Great Lakes has remained below average, requiring less to be removed through the river system.

“The risk of high-water levels remains low for the six-month forecast period,” an ILOSLR release August 29 said.

The board announced a minor deviation from its controversial water management plan, Plan 2014. Until October 18, water flow through the Moses-Saunders Dam will be reduced to allow for a more predictable water level on the man-made power pool (Lake St. Lawrence) and the upper St. Lawrence River.

Normally, more water is removed from Lake Ontario via the St. Lawrence waterway in September which affects recreational marine use.

Dr. Wayne Jenkinson with the ILOSLR said that users should still monitor levels as they can change due to wind direction and fall weather.

“As water levels throughout the system continue their gradual seasonal decline, the Board encourages recreational boaters to monitor the water level forecasts to determine the optimal time to remove their vessels and equipment for the season”, he said.

