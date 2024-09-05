Former South Dundas Clerk new Port of Johnston GM

JOHNSTOWN – Former South Dundas Clerk and Deputy-Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Drynan will be the next General Manager for the Port of Johnstown.

Drynan, who is currently the CAO of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township north of Brockville, will join the port’s administration on October 21 and formally take over as GM on January 1, 2025. She replaces outgoing GM Robert Dalley, who has served in that roll for the past 16 years. Dalley will transition to a consultant in 2025 to continue to assist at the port.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Port of Johnstown as it embarks on a new chapter,” said Drynan in a media release last week. “I have an unwavering commitment to excellence, and I can’t wait to lead the team through the development and execution of a new strategic plan.”

PoJ Chair and Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Deputy Mayor Stephen Dillabough said the appointment of Drynan brings a great deal of energy and experience.

“Leslie has the proven leadership and capacity to translate vision into reality,” he said. “We are about to develop the Port’s next strategic plan, and I know we will benefit from Leslie’s forward-thinking, collaborative approach, and commitment to empowering teams to lead the expansion and growth needed to take the Port to the next level.”

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal has owned the 90-year old port facility on the St. Lawrence River since October 2000.

The port is undergoing its latest improvement, the installation of a new $5 million grain dryer, that was announced in 2023 that was jointly funded by the federal government and the port..

Mayor Tory Deschamps said that he is thrilled with the new hire.

“We continue to build a world-class team working together to create a township that is the envy of others,” Deschamps said. “Leslie will be a crucial piece of that team. Her vision, passion, and commitment aren’t just words – they’re the driving force behind real results. I’ve witnessed first-hand how her extensive municipal experience and strong leadership skills have made a real difference in the community. I’m very excited to see what Leslie’s skills will do for the Port.”

Drynan served as Clerk, followed by Clerk and Deputy-CAO for South Dundas from the start of 2022 until early 2023. Prior to her employment in South Dundas, she held similar roles at Lanark County.

She has a Masters in Public Administration, and several diplomas/certifications in municipal administration, along with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Trent University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

