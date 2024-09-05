Many changes as students return to class in Ontario

MORRISBURG – Back-to-school means new restrictions are in place for students when it comes to cell phones and smoking.

Announced last spring, the provincial government is restricting cell phone use by students during school hours. This includes access to certain websites and applications on school internet networks like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This is an extension of previous restrictions on mobile devices in schools made three years ago with little effect.

“With their constant stream of notifications and pings, it’s no surprise to anyone that cellphones constantly grab our attention,” said Minister of Education Jill Dunlop.

“This is why it was necessary to restrict cellphones in the classroom and enable students to restore focus on learning so they can achieve better academic outcomes.”

During school times, phones, personal devices, smart watches, and other electronic devices must be put away and in either silent mode or turned off.

Devices may be used if a teacher has given explicit permission to do so. Accommodations for assisted-learning technology are allowed.

The province also has placed a further ban on vaping and smoking in and around schools. The products are not allowed in or around the schools, and students are not allowed to possess the products while at school.

If a student is found with vaping, smoking, or cannabis products, the school is allowed to confiscate the items and notify parents or guardians. Medical cannabis is allowed to be in a student’s possession.

Schools are to use a progressive discipline approach when dealing with inappropriate student actions.

To help with enforcing the new rules, the provincial government is spending $47.5 million, including $15 million for directly supporting students who are at risk of addiction or substance use. A further $30 million is being used for vape detectors in schools.

“By banning vaping in schools, our government is setting students up for success and prioritizing their health and well-being inside and outside the classroom,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones.

The province-wide measures took effect September 1. Students return to class Wednesday (September 4.)

In addition to the new restrictions there are also new graduation requirements.

Grade 9 students beginning this year must earn a Grade 9 or 10 Technological Education credit (shop) in order to graduate in four years.

Two new courses in Grades 9 and 10 will focus on entrepreneurial-ship.