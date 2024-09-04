This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • OPP – Tragic long weekend on the roads;
  • The Cowboni is on the loose;
  • Lake St. Lawrence water levels stable for this Fall;
  • New Coast Guard Auxillary Unit – Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue at the ready;
  • Nearly 300 charged in SDG during OPP Labour Day Weekend blitz;
  • Former South Dundas Clerk new Port GM;
  • Editorial – Changing the way wardens are chosen;
  • UCDSB updates Code of Conduct;
  • Summer school’s Fifteen Minutes of Fame;
  • This and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

