Obitiuary – Myron Van Allen

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Monday, September 2, 2024, Myron Van Allen of Morrisburg, age 91. Loving husband of Faye Van Allen (nee Dillabough) for 71 years. Loving father of Rodney Van Allen (Rene) of Morrisburg, Judy Best (Kevin) of Morrisburg and Joanne Sinclaire (Harreson) of Wales. Myron will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jennifer Best (Ashleigh Lyall), Julie Lloyd (Stephen), Carrie Van Allen (James Dybka), Ryan Barkley (Beth), Scott Van Allen (Kurtis), Amanda Van Allen (Jesse Mallen), Sorrell Van Allen (Tristan), Jasmine Van Allen, Hazel Van Allen and his great-grandchildren Jake, Morgan, Emerick, Oden and Jack. He was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Mina Van Allen (nee Merkley), his daughter Linda Barkley, his daughter-in-law Jill Van Allen, his sister Violet Hare and his brothers Arnold and Graham Van Allen. Myron will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Myron’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Monday, September 9th from 2-4 p.m. Interment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

