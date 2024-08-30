Obituary – Francis Lapier

Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Francis Lapier of Iroquois, age 61. Loving husband of Patty Lapier (nee Hamiaux) for 40 years. Loving father of Stacey Moore (Nathan) of Kemptville and Mitch Lapier (Jazmine) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Glenn Lapier (Tressa) of Hanesville, Steven Ault (Trish) of Glen Becker and Jeff Ault (Andrea) of Glen Stewart. Francis will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ariah, Oaklyn and Reid. Loving son-in-law of John and Ann Hamiaux of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Tunney and Evelyn Lapier (nee Sypes). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Francis’ life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Wednesday, September 4th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

