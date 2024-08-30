Obituary – Carolyn McMillan

Passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre in Cornwall on Monday, August 26, 2024, Carolyn McMillan of Morrisburg, age 70. Loving sister of Brenda Cooper of Prescott, Robert McMillan of Massena and Lila Aubin (Marty) of Hawkesbury. Dear sister-in-law of Sherry McMillan of Berwick. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Theresa McMillan (nee Hall) and her brothers Bruce and Phil McMillan. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at the McIntosh Memorial Park in Berwick on Sunday, September 15th from 1-4 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

