Shovel-ready Arena project ready for funding

MORRISBURG – Shovel-ready, and ready-to-go. A funding announcement by the Ontario government last week that will provide up to $200 million for renovating or improving existing sport and recreation facilities is good news for the Municipality of South Dundas.

Over the last three years, South Dundas’ Parks, Recreation, and Facilities department has been working towards having a shovel-ready project for when funding becomes available.

That project, replacing the steps and extensive accessibility improvements for the Morrisburg Arena, is the first out the office door according to PRF Director David Jansen.

“The project is ready for tender/’shovel ready’. As well, the Municipality has been allocating funds annually into a reserve fund for the project,” explained Jansen.

“This puts the Municipality in a great position to prepare for a funding partner for the project similar to this grant.”

Applications for the first intake of the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund is now open.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference held in Ottawa.

The fund is applicable for projects that cost between $150,000 and $1 million. He credited the work by the previous term of council and the current council in supporting the arena entrance project.

“The previous term allocated the funds to complete the design work and began the allocation of funding to reserves. This term has continued with the allocation of funding, and completed a delegation to the Ministry to request specific recreation funding opportunities such as this one,” Jansen explained.

The arena project is not the only project the municipality is working on, however it is the only one being applied for in this round of funding. Only one application per municipality is allowed. Work will continue on the renovation and updating plan for the Iroquois Civic Centre.

“The Civic Center Upgrade Project will continue to progress through planning and design to get shovel ready for future funding opportunities,” he said.

The second phase of the CSRIF program is for larger, new recreation facility construction up to $10 million.

Jansen explained that while staff are reviewing how some other projects in South Dundas might work with the funding. Currently there are no “shovel ready” options in South Dundas. Finances are also a concern on this stream for Jansen.

“The funding is a 50/50 contribution so it would be a large financial commitment for the Municipality.”

Estimates in mid-2022 pegged the entrance renovation project in the range of $900,000 to $1.2 million.

