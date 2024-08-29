Martin Lang next SDG Warden

CORNWALL – South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Martin Lang is the next SDG Counties warden. Lang was elected by the 12-member council during their August 26 regular meeting in Cornwall.

Lang defeated frequent warden candidate and South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis in the election. Both candidates declared their interest in the position. McGillis has previously served as warden in 2010, while Lang has never been warden.

McGillis was nominated by fellow South Stormont councillor Andrew Guindon and North Dundas councillor Theresa Bergeron; Lang by North Glengarry councillor Carma Williams and South Glengarry councillor Lachlan McDonald.

In a short speech before the vote, Lang told council that he was appreciative of the opportunity to run. “I will work hard to represent council and our residents to the best of my ability.”

McGillis said it was an honour to be nominated. “As a retiree, my schedule allows for me to do this. I am passionate about the community and will work tirelessly to represent the community.”

The tally of votes from the secret ballot is not disclosed by council.

In a press release issued after the council meeting, Lang said he looked forward to leading the council going into 2025. “I’m very appreciative of this opportunity. I will work hard to represent council and our residents to the best of my ability,” Lang said. “Our work at the upper-tier is integral to the successes we have outlined in the SDG Counties strategic plan. It’s my goal to ensure that our work remains focused, positive and fiscally-responsible.”

Lang is a two-term member of South Glengarry township council. He was first elected as councillor in 2018, and was elected deputy mayor in 2022.

The election of SDG Counties warden was advanced from its normal October time line to August beginning this year to allow more of a transition period between the current and incoming wardens.

Wardens in SDG Counties serve one year terms of office and are directly elected by the 12 members of that council. Lang will begin his term in December. He will be the fourth warden elected from Glengarry County (North and South) since 2018.

