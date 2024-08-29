New Norm Foster comedy – ‘Those Movies’ opens at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – “I have been writing plays since 1983,” said Norm Foster, one of Canada’s most celebrated playwrights in a Leader interview, “and I still love every minute, creating my characters and making stories.”

Audiences coming to Upper Canada Playhouse, September 5-29, will have the joy of experiencing Foster’s latest comedy, ‘Those Movies.’ The Playhouse has teamed up with Orillia Opera House for this production.

‘Those Movies’ is directed by Orillia’s artistic director, and Playhouse associate director, Jesse Collins. Collins will be well known to local fans for directing such Playhouse hits as ‘The Ladies Foursome’, ‘Doris and Ivy in the Home’ and the concerts ‘Dean and Jerry: What Might Have Been’ and the ‘Eagles and Linda Ronstadt.’

‘Those Movies’ is built around real characters who just happen to be caught up in some awkward situations – both familiar and hilarious. Audiences will easily be able to identify with Patrick, Harry, Chelsea and Millie as they navigate the wonders of “romantic love” – or something like it.

“I really love movies,” Norm Foster said, talking about ‘Those Movies.’ “My play is a kind of spoof of Romantic comedies; you know, those movies that once featured actors like Cary Grant. Much goes on in those ‘romantic’ movies on the screen that just isn’t, well, real. And yet my play actually does explore the ideas behind romantic love. One character, Patrick, may discover that just maybe romantic love really does exist. As for the character of Harry, maybe things will turn out to be a surprise for him too.”

Harry and Patrick are best friends in Foster’s play. Patrick suddenly discovers that he needs somewhere to stay for a few days and moves in with his buddy – at the very time that Harry has finally – finally! – worked up the courage to ask out his fellow gate operator at the hospital, a lady called Millie. And then Millie’s cousin Chelsea arrives from out of town and Millie decides (to Patrick’s great dismay) that maybe they could all double date.

“I was thinking about Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the romantic comedy ‘Notting Hill’,” Norm explained. “You know where she says “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” That romantic line actually got me thinking: I decided I could work with, and explore, the theme of romance, and create a play around it. That’s where ‘Those Movies’ started. Yes, love really can surprise you.”

Harry has had a crush on Millie for ages, but it has taken him a lot of time to grow brave enough to ask her out. Patrick just wanted a place to stay while his apartment is being fumigated: he has no plans for any romantic entanglements. Cousin Chelsea is recovering from a breakup, and arrives with some emotional baggage. She’s also a bit accident prone. As for Millie “well, she’s a nice person, but tough,” Norm explained. “She often speaks pretty bluntly and can sometimes shock.”

These four characters form the comic heart and soul of Foster’s ‘Those Movies’ as the audience “gets to see how things work out in the end for them. The truth is,” Norm laughed, “I don’t like to be predictable, not even in a romantic comedy. Jesse Collins once said about me that ‘Norm tries to write a play with no real villains.’ In my shows, things just happen to good hearted people, which is part of life. How will they walk through to the other side? How will it all come out, especially if it isn’t easy to find the way? That’s what I explore.”

Director Collins has assembled a terrific cast to bring Harry, Patrick, Chelsea and Millie to heartwarming life. Ephraim Ellis (who is also a playwright) starred in the UCP production of ‘Barefoot in the Park’ and comes to the show with a wide theatrical background including the TV series ‘Degrassi – the Next Generation.’ Caitlin Driscoll has performed at the Playhouse and extensively worked in companies like the Port Stanley Festival Theatre and Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre. Jeff Dingle and Brittany Kay are new to the Playhouse, but bring with them a wealth of theatre experience. Jeff has appeared with Theatre New Brunswick and the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Company, while Brittany has performed with Tarragon Theatre, Thousand Islands Playhouse and Mirvish’s ‘The Lion King.’

Playwright Norm Foster has no intentions of slowing down. ‘Those Movies’ is just his latest show, and he is delighted that it is coming to Upper Canada Playhouse on September 5. “I love the Playhouse, love Donnie and love the audiences here.” But he is already deeply into creating a new play, ‘Lakefront’ about a couple in their 70s discovering romance. “I love writing, love creating,” Norm laughed. “Frankly, when I am working on a play, the characters talk to me: in some ways they almost write themselves. Truthfully, they surprise me all the time. It’s never dull. And I think that’s why, even after 30 years, I am still doing this.”

