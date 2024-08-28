This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 28, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Tornado touchdown in Morrisburg;
- Shovel-ready Arena project ready for funding;
- Martin Lang next SDG Warden;
- Community gathers to Float with Us for Autism;
- Iroquois man charged by Cornwall Police;
- Civil court judgment against developer;
- Editorial – South Dundas should control its destiny;
- South Dundas United wraps up inaugural adult soccer league;
- Jr. C Lions pre-season begins September 14;
- New Norm Foster comedy – ‘Those Movies’ opens at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
